The Stillwater Police Department assisted several agencies in the arrest of a Logan County man accused of uploading child pornography.
Jacob Ryan Scroggins, 21, was arrested after an investigation led by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
According to the OSBI press release, Google reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children a cyber tip, alleging that an Oklahoma IP address file could be child pornography.
Wednesday, Scroggins was arrested in rural Logan County by, OSBI ICAC Unit. They were assisted by SPD, and Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
Scroggins was arrested on the charge of suspicion of child pornography and violation of Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
He was transported to the Logan County Jail, where he remains at this time.
