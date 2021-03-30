The Stillwater Police Department was dispatched March 8 to assist with a jail fight at the Payne County Jail.
At least five SPD units responded to the scene before 5:30 a.m. and entered the jail through the sally port entrance. Two inmates were injured in the fight and transported by LifeNet with minor injuries, according to the Payne County Sheriff's Office, which administers the jail.
The Payne County Jail administration said due to the number of inmate-to-staff ratio SPD was called to assist with the jail fight. Although they had to call for outside help from another agency, Undersheriff Marvin Noyes said staffing isn’t an issue. Noyes said no staff was hurt during the incident.
Noyes said the department is looking at purchasing “less than lethal weapons, stuff we can use such as OC spray.” OC spray is Oleoresin Capsicum, which was originally designed for bears, but it has been changed into a form of pepper spray.
The release said all inmates were locked down and “order was restored” at 5:41 a.m.
The Stillwater News Press requested the report made after the fight at the jail to get more information on the incident. It was requested through the Open Records Act, but Undersheriff Noyes repeatedly denied the request for “security reasons.” The News Press was given a “redacted” report on a separate sheet of paper instead of a report. The News Press Then requested the full redacted report of the jail fight, but that was denied as well.
“The problem is, when they do up the reports there’s a lot of information that is protected because of the security of the jail, and the way things are set up,” Noyes said.
Noyes wouldn’t release how many inmates were involved in the alleged jail fight, nor would he say if charges would be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.
The type of injuries the two inmates had are unknown.
