SPD celebrates newest officers

The two officers, Officer Damian Neiswanger and Officer Laura DeLaune were pinned during a ceremony on Thursday afternoon in the Council Hearing Room at the Stillwater Municipal Building.
The ceremony started with Chief of Police Jeff Watts, introducing himself and members of the Stillwater Police Department.
"Today, Damian and Laura are being sworn in as Stillwater police officers, we had 130 applicants who aspired to become a Stillwater police officer. In the end, only four met the rigorous standard we judge every applicant by," Watts said.
Neiswanger was previously employed at the Enid Police Department. DeLaune was a member of the Pawnee Police Department and Creek County Sheriff’s Department.
The two officers were honored in front of their family, the SPD both retired and currently working and members of the community.
"To Laura and Damian's family and friends, I thank you for supporting your loved one in their quest to become a member of the police department," Watts said. "From this day forward, you are all a part of a bigger family. One that will do everything in their power to ensure your loved one comes back to you, same as they left you."
The ceremony was broadcasted live on Suddenlink channel 14 and AT&T U-verse, channel 99.
On the city's YouTube channel, there will be a recording of the ceremony. Throughout the month of February, the stations will replay the broadcast.
To view the video on their YouTube channel, go to this link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZeaaVS-Bf2w#action=share
