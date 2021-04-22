Thorough hiring practices, training and evaluations of the training could lead to fewer potentially violent confrontations between police and the public, according Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts.
Police interventions turning deadly have remained in the spotlight with new fatal interactions either happening or highlighted during former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin's trial for killing George Floyd.
Kim Potter, a former Minnesota police officer, shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop April 11. Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter after she said she drew her service gun when she thought she had her taser.
How could the death of Wright been avoided?
Watts said it all boils down to the hiring process, training and supervision.
The hiring process includes an in-depth background investigation to get a good understanding of their character, decision making, stress response, integrity, ethics and logic of the candidate.
He said the next crucial step is the training and evaluation.
“Training programs must place officers in various stressful situations to inoculate them to stress so they can learn to perform under stressful conditions,” Watts said.
Watts said the trainers must honestly evaluate the officer’s performance, “to ensure they meet rigorous departmental standards.”
If the officer in training does not meet the standards, they are dismissed or re-trained.
Watts also said once an officer goes solo, he or she should have refresher training in stressful situations so they can be evaluated.
Watts said per policy, his officers must carry a minimum of two less-lethal weapons.
“The three authorized devices are CEW – Conducted Electrical Weapon (Taser), police baton, and chemical agents (oleoresin capsicum AKA pepper spray). Most officers carry a Taser and a baton. Some officers opt for OC spray and a baton or OC spray and a Taser,” he said.
Conducted Electrical Weapons
According to policy, only officers who have “satisfactorily completed” an approved Taser training can carry a CEW.
“All sworn officers, once having completed an approved Taser training course may elect to be issued a department CEW. Sworn officers who elect to be issued a CEW and while wearing a class A/B uniform or working in a patrol capacity, will carry the department issued CEW and be issued a minimum of two cartridges,” the policy said.
The CEW must be holstered on the opposite side of the service handgun or on the service handgun side in a cross draw so that it is drawn with the support hand.
After an officer deploys the CEW they must notify their supervisor on why use-of-force was used and a report will be completed.
Watts explained what an officer will need to document within his or her report.
“Officers shall document in their report the subject’s threats, behaviors, and/or actions, as well as each use or application of force and the justification for those instances in which: a CEW is energized more than once, an energy cycle longer than 15 seconds in duration is used, more than one CEW is used against a subject in any given incident, or a CEW is used against an individual designated to be in a sensitive population group as defined in this policy.”
Service handgun
Watts said the service handgun is placed on the dominant side so the officer can protect the handgun during a physical altercation.
“The most crucial part of handgun retention is preventing the gun from being removed from your holster. The dominant side provides quicker access to the firearm in a critical situation,” Watts said.
He also said this will prevent the officer from “cross drawing,” which would cause the officer to point their weapon momentarily at anyone on their non-dominant side.
How does the chief feel about the situation in Minnesota?
“What happened in Minnesota was a tragedy. I do not have enough information to go further than to say it was shocking and heartbreaking,” he said. “The tragedy is a real-life event trainers can reference to ensure officers understand the importance of training, performing under stressful conditions, and supervisory oversight.”
Watts said his officers are trained to be aware of the weapon they are using, and can’t speak for other agencies, but expects his officers to avoid these kind of mistakes because "someone could be killed or seriously injured and the police could lose public confidence.”
Watts wanted the public to know that conflicts with police have become politicized, so much that many officers are reluctant to take control of situations out of fear that they will be accused of using excessive force, or the officer didn’t utilize enough verbal de-escalation techniques.
"As a result, we are seeing more encounters where the incident escalates to a physical conflict because the officer was too hesitant to take physical control of the situation before it could escalate to a confrontation. When the situation escalates to a physical altercation, things can quickly spiral out of control,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.