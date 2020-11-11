SPD gifted with surprise Wednesday

Wednesday afternoon, nurses from Stillwater Medical Center delivered a surprise to the Stillwater Police Department.
Kimberly Higdon organized a fundraiser when she was approached by Kristi Boswell-Weathers.
“She asked me to donate to OKC adopt a cop. I asked her how she determines what locations receive donations, and she asked me to be the admin for Stillwater,” Higdon said.
Weathers suggested to Hidgon to set up a PayPal to start collecting cash donations.
“I would hate to think we may get a donation that would negatively affect what we are trying to do here, but with all the negativity with law enforcement right now we felt it is better to get cash donations,” Higdon said.
She then went to Sam’s Club and purchased Gatorade, water and individual snacks.
Higdon at first collected only $450 and said that wasn’t nearly enough. She then went to those who donated and gave them three options.
She said those options were:
1. Do you want your money back?
2. Donate your money to the OKC adopt a cop money pool and they can use it where needed.
3. She can open the fundraiser for another week and see if they get additional donations and whatever they get just use the money, and get whatever they can with it.
The ones who had donated went with option three, she said.
The fundraiser was opened for an additional week and this time over $600 was raised for the officers and the local Three Dog Bakery donated for the K-9s.
“2020 has been a trying year in so many ways. It is important to let our law enforcement know we appreciate them and back the blue,” Higdon said.
She said this fundraiser is important for the community to know about because law enforcement has been under scrutiny.
“There is so much negative publicity about police officers right now. One bad cop does not make them all bad,” Higdon said. “I want them to know I appreciate that they still choose to get dressed and go to work every day. They choose to protect our beautiful city and the residents of Stilly.”
She wanted to say a special thank you to everyone that donated and made this surprise possible for local officers. She said an additional thank you to Stillwater Officers.
“Most importantly, I want to thank the Stillwater Police department for all they do and for protecting us and continuing to show up to work for us. I can’t imagine the fear they have going to work every day now, but they still choose to go,” she said.
