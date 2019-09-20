On Thursday, the Stillwater Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division received a request from the Ponca City Police Department to assist with locating and arresting 26-year-old Harvey Duane Atkins. Atkins was a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Ponca City on Wednesday.
Detectives learned that Atkins was possibly staying with a relative in the 700 Block of west Crested Butte in Stillwater. In addition to being wanted for the shooting in Ponca City, Atkins had an outstanding felony warrant through Kay County for Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Stillwater Detectives were able to confirm Atkins was staying at the relative’s residence. Based on Atkins’ history of violence, the Stillwater Police Department’s Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team was tasked with taking Harvey into custody. SOT surrounded the residence, and Harvey’s relative quickly came out. Atkins remained inside the apartment. Several attempts were made to get Atkins to surrender. After those attempts failed, SOT introduced tear gas into the apartment. A short time later, Atkins surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.
Ponca City Police Detectives responded to the scene and are following up on the shooting. For additional information related to the shooting, inquiries should be directed to the Ponca City Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.