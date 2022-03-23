Stillwater Police alleged Robert Drake Mauck led police on a pursuit and pulled a firearm on officers Wednesday afternoon. An unnamed SPD officer fired one shot, striking the residence behind Mauck. No injuries were reported.
SPD asked people to avoid the area of the 400 block of S Burdick for an officer-involved shooting, in a social media post.
Alazha Lee Hamilton was arrested on suspicion for obstructing officers and resisting arrest. She was in the fleeing vehicle, according to police.
SPD Public Information Officer Lt. Kyle Bruce said the Special Operation Team prepared to execute a high-risk search warrant when Mauck allegedly fled.
“After initiating a traffic stop, the vehicle led a short pursuit and drove back to their house. Upon arrival, the male suspect exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot,” Bruce said via press release.
The anticipated charges against Mauck are trafficking controlled dangerous substances, possessing a firearm after a former conviction, and assault on an officer. Official charges have yet to be filed.
Stillwater Capt. Royce Stephens said an investigation is being conducted regarding the unnamed officer who fired the gun, and it hasn’t been determined if they will be on leave.
“As you see, the District Attorney is on the scene with us right now, and he’s reviewing it with us to see what our next steps to be,” Stephens said. “As I said, no one was injured in this, the shot struck the residence, and we did recover the suspect’s firearm.”
Bruce said the case is still under investigation.
