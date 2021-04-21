Multiple agencies responded to an four-vehicle collision Tuesday evening at Sixth Avenue and Main Street.
The first vehicle was a 2010 Dodge Ram driven by 63-year-old Cindy Colley.
The second vehicle was a 2010 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Harshini Ashar, 33.
Gary Jones, 34 was driving the third vehicle, a 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer.
The last vehicle was a 2011 white Dodge Ram, driven by Christy Dickerson, 29.
Stillwater Officer Andrew Wilson investigated the collision.
In the Officer’s narrative it says Colley was eastbound in the inside lane of US Highway 51, approaching Main Street.
Ashar struck Colley after Colley ran a red light and entered the intersection.
Jones was traveling westbound on Sixth Avenue and was stopped at a red light, but was going to turn south when he was struck by Colley.
The report says Dickerson was parked legally at 519 S. Main St. when she was struck by Colley.
“The driver of unit one had a small laceration on her left arm. The passenger of unit one complained of pain in her right leg. Both refused treatment,” Wilson said.
The report said independent witnesses said Colley failed to stop for a red light.
A citation was issued for Colley for running a red light.
SPD was assisted by the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Stillwater Fire Department and LifeNet.
