SPD investigates stabbing, no arrests made

Stillwater Police are investigating an early morning Tuesday stabbing, next to a densely populated area of north Stillwater.
At 2 a.m. Tuesday officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Perkins Rd to assist on an ambulance call.
According to Capt. Kyle Gibbs, when en route, officers were redirected to Redbud and Perkins Road.
When officers arrived on scene, a 29-year-old man was found with two stab wounds.
Gibbs said the victim and another witness told officers there had been an altercation in an apartment at 1001 N. Perkins Rd.
Additional officers responded to the scene and located another injured person, a 24-year-old man with a severe laceration.
According to Gibbs, both victims were transported to Stillwater Medical Center by LifeNet for further treatment.
This is still an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.
