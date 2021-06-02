The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after receiving a 911 call Tuesday morning regarding an unconscious person behind 1020 W. 11th Ave.
Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said when officers arrived, they located the individual face down on the ground.
The individual was pronounced deceased and next of kin have not been notified at this time.
Bruce said this is considered a suspicious death due to not knowing the nature of it, but there weren't obvious signs on how the individual died.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Investigation Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.