At 4:25 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Stillwater Police Department was dispatched to 320 E. McElroy Rd. regarding an armed robbery.
Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said, "the initial investigation found a single suspect knocked on the victim’s apartment door. The apartment door opened, and the suspect forced his way into the apartment."
The suspect was armed with a silver revolver and demanded money, credit cards and the victim's cellphone.
One victim told law enforcement she was struck in the face multiple times, but refused treatment, the release said.
"The suspect was seen leaving the area on foot and later believed he might have left the complex in a white four-door car. Two victims left the apartment and ran to OnCue, located at McElroy and Perkins, to call the police," Bruce said.
One of the victims checked their bank account and a transaction was made on one of the stolen credit cards.
"The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a face mask, jeans, and a jacket," the release said.
This is story will be updated when more information is available.
