A Stillwater man was killed Tuesday afternoon after the car he was a passenger in collided with another vehicle on State Highway 51 and Range Road. The Stillwater Police Department identified Joseph McQuain, 86, as the deceased.
According to the collision report from the Stillwater Police Department, a white 2016 Volkswagen Jetta driven by David Hall was traveling eastbound on SH51 approaching Range Road, and a silver 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by Ronald Pals was traveling westbound. The driver of the Chevy Cruze entered the left turning lane to turn south on Range Road and turned in front of the Volkswagen.
The driver and passenger in the Volkswagen Jetta were treated on the scene and released. The driver of the Chevy Cruze was transported to Stillwater Medical for minor injuries and later released.
McQuain was transported to SMC and then transported to OU Medical via helicopter. The report said he was pronounced deceased at OU Medical.
SPD is currently investigating the collision and asks if anyone has information to contact Lt. TJ Low at (405) 533-8485.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.