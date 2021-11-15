The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a fatality collision from Friday near 19th Avenue.
SPD Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said, "Initial investigation at the scene, including statements from witnesses, revealed a pedestrian was walking in the roadway when they were struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction."
The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The department didn’t release the man’s identity or age.
LifeNet and the Stillwater Fire Department assisted SPD on the scene.
The story will be updated when more information is available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.