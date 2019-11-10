The Stillwater Police Department has a juvenile in custody after the shooting death of an adult male in Sunday's early morning hours. According to a press release from SPD Capt. Kyle Gibbs, officers responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon at 4:15 a.m. on the 4100 block of W Westbrook.
"Responding officers learned that a juvenile male had shot an adult male inside the residence. The victim was transported to Stillwater Medical Center for treatment. He later succumbed to his wounds and died," Gibbs wrote. "The juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident and the gun used in the shooting was recovered at the scene. There were four other juveniles present in the residence at the time of the incident."
According to SPD, the name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
