Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.