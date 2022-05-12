The Stillwater Police Department is warning parents of a "potentially unsafe situation" that occurred around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday. SPD Public Information Officer TJ Low said the department was called to Skyline Elementary after a girl said she was approached by a man in a car asking her if she needed a ride because it was "hot outside."
The student said she didn't need a ride. SPD said the student was safe, according to the release.
No one has been arrested for the incident, and SPD encouraged parents and guardians to continue having important safety conversations with kids.
The case is being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call 405-372-4171 or the tipline at 405-742-8327.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.