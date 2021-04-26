The Stillwater Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating a shooting from over the weekend.
Capt. Kyle Gibbs said, “just before noon, Stillwater PD received several calls reporting gunshots at the Monticello Apartments.”
The responding officers located several witnesses when they arrived on scene Saturday and determined nobody was injured in the shooting.
Gibbs said although no one was injured there was some damage to parked vehicles.
“Officers recovered three handguns at the scene that were reportedly used in the incident,” Gibbs said.
This case is still open and under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call SPD Criminal Investigations at 405-372-4171.
Callers may also use the tip line at 405-742-8327.
