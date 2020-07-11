The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured at least one juvenile, stemming from an incident just after midnight Friday in Stillwater.
According to a press release from SPD, officers were dispatched to an area near 11th and Hester at around 12:24 a.m. and contacted two vehicles. In one vehicle, a driver told police they had been involved in a shooting and police reported that an individual claiming to be the shooter was there. Police also retrieved a firearm out of that vehicle.
Police then received a call from 911 originating from Stillwater Medical Center about an apparent gunshot wound, according to the report. SPD said a juvenile was flown to Oklahoma City in stable condition.
"No arrests have been made in conjunction with the shooting at this time," the release reads.
