The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a fatality collision that occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of Range Road and Sixth Avenue.
SPD Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said the collision involved two vehicles, and one driver was pronounced dead by LifeNet medical personnel. The other driver was transported to Stillwater Medical with unknown injuries.
The type of vehicles involved and the identities of the person killed and injured is unknown.
SPD is investigating the cause of the collision. More story will be updated when more information is available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.