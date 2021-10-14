The Stillwater Police Department responded to a fatality collision Wednesday evening at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Washington Street.
A preliminary investigation determined a white Ford F-350 pickup, with five occupants driven by Katelyn Moore, was northbound on Washington Street when they collided with a gray Ford F-150 pickup driven by Craig Braga, who was driving westbound on 32nd Avenue.
Lariat Larner, 24, of Stillwater was an occupant in the Ford F-150, and was pronounced dead on scene.
Stillwater Capt. Kyle Gibbs said, "Initial reports from witnesses indicated that a vehicle was on fire and at least one person did not have a pulse. Upon arrival of emergency personnel, one of the two involved vehicles, a Ford F-150 pickup, was fully engulfed in flames and there were several injured subjects."
The media release said two people were pulled out of the burning vehicle by witnesses.
Three others were transported by LifeNet to Stillwater Medical with unknown injuries.
This collision is still under investigation.
A third fatality collision is being investigated by the Stillwater Police Department. The collision was Thursday morning at Total Rehab Health.
According to the media release, Susan Matlock, 74 of Stillwater, pulled into the parking lot waved at Clayton Briscoe, 48 of Glencoe, who was sitting on a bench in front of the business. He was pronounced deceased on scene.
Matlock hit the acceleration when she meant to brake, the release said.
Officers are currently on scene and the collision is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.