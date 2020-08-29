Boomer Lake deck ramp

The wooden ramp leading to the sun deck on the west side of Boomer Lake was destroyed early Saturday morning when a car failed to navigate a curve on the road in the park and drove 134 feet through the grass, striking it. 

 By Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press

Anyone wanting to fish off the sun deck at Boomer Lake is out of luck.

The deck, which is located on the west side of Boomer Lake Park, has been blocked off because a car crashed into the structure, destroying part of it, early Saturday morning.

Sun deck closed

The sun deck on the west side of Boomer Lake is closed until repairs can be made after a car struck and destroyed the ramp leading to it. The driver of the car fled the scene and police are trying to identify them.

The Stillwater Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and attempting to identify the driver, Capt. Kyle Gibbs told the News Press.

Officers responded to the west side of Boomer Lake shortly after 3 a.m. and found an abandoned Mazda 3 sitting on the bank of the lake near the wooden sun deck. 

Tracks

Tire tracks in the grass and a trail of engine fluids show that the car that destroyed part of the sun deck at Boomer Lake Park traveled 134 feet after hopping the curb and another 45 feet after striking the structure. The abandoned car was found resting on the shore of the lake.

Evidence at the scene showed that the car had been northbound on Boomer Lake Station Drive, the road within the west side of the park, when it struck and drove over the curb on the east side of the road, Gibbs said.

The car continued across the grass for 134 feet before slamming into the wooden ramp that leads to the sun deck. After turning the ramp into kindling, it traveled another 45 feet and came to rest on the bank of the lake.

The driver left the scene and the car was unattended when police arrived. 

The sun deck is closed until repairs can be made.

