Anyone wanting to fish off the sun deck at Boomer Lake is out of luck.
The deck, which is located on the west side of Boomer Lake Park, has been blocked off because a car crashed into the structure, destroying part of it, early Saturday morning.
The Stillwater Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and attempting to identify the driver, Capt. Kyle Gibbs told the News Press.
Officers responded to the west side of Boomer Lake shortly after 3 a.m. and found an abandoned Mazda 3 sitting on the bank of the lake near the wooden sun deck.
Evidence at the scene showed that the car had been northbound on Boomer Lake Station Drive, the road within the west side of the park, when it struck and drove over the curb on the east side of the road, Gibbs said.
The car continued across the grass for 134 feet before slamming into the wooden ramp that leads to the sun deck. After turning the ramp into kindling, it traveled another 45 feet and came to rest on the bank of the lake.
The driver left the scene and the car was unattended when police arrived.
The sun deck is closed until repairs can be made.
