SPD Lt. Bruce steps into new position at the department

Lt. Kyle Bruce with the Stillwater Police Department has recently transitioned into a new position as the department’s Public Information Officer.
Bruce has worked at SPD for over 25 years and has had many positions.
While he was working with the Criminal Investigations Division, he interacted with reporters regarding cases, which will come in handy as he begins this new role.
“It was something that they had been talking about for a little while and creating a new position for a Lieutenant. I worked investigations for about 11 years, and about five years of that I was a sergeant of investigations and I did a lot of interviews with the media and stuff on investigations cases,” Bruce said.
Bruce hasn’t had specific training in dealing with the media, but he has had a few courses.
“I’ve had a few small courses here and there that have touched on topics but not actual training yet,” he said. “There will be some stuff I’ll be going to later on this summer probably that directly talks about media relations, communicating with the media and all that stuff, that’ll probably come later this summer. But nothing that’s been real formal other than a few topics with the subject.”
Bruce has many things he would like to accomplish as PIO, one thing in particular being his passion for community outreach.
“One of my big goals is to bring the outreach program into the limelight within the community. The community knows what we do, I mean Shop With a Cop that we do in December, that stuff’s not a secret. We’re going to expand our program, we’re going to expand our outreach program,” Bruce said.
Bruce said as the new PIO he will have the ability to show the community who the Stillwater officers are, and what they do for the community.
“I think it’s important our community understands what our officers do for the community that they don’t know. As a PIO I can get that out, I’m going to have the contacts with the News Press, with the local radio stations and I’m also in charge of the local social media accounts too,” he said. “I’m going to be able to really put out who we are and I think it’s important to know who we are, not what we are, but who we are and what we want to provide to this community.”
Although the officers don’t do the good deeds for recognition, Bruce will be showing off the officers on their social media platforms.
“We’re a unique breed. We don’t like to brag. We don’t like to talk. We don’t, and we don’t want our stories out there. I think it’s just that we protect ourselves because, unfortunately we do deal with the bad side of society,” he said.
He also bragged on the community support that they receive.
“We’re lucky in our community, that we have a lot of community support. So what I’m doing is I’m not putting it out, because we need community support. We’ve got it, we have a community that really supports us 100%. They always have,” he said. “They know we’re good, but I want them to see that we’re good.”
Bruce said he feels lucky and blessed to be working in this new position.
“I’ve enjoyed my time here at the department. I’ve been here for 26 years. I’ve been afforded the opportunity to do a lot of things inside the department, and I think I’ve been blessed and lucky to have the opportunity that I’ve had here,” he said. “And I think it’s important, I’m somebody who has done a lot, who has been involved in a lot. I’m invested in the community, my kids go to school here, little league to church, this is where I live.
“This is not where I work, this is where I live.”
