Stillwater Police are reporting no injuries after a Stillwater Police Officer fired a weapon while executing a search warrant this afternoon.
SPD asked people to avoid the area of the 400 block of S Burdick for an officer-involved shooting. Police say the shot that was fired did not strike a potential suspect, but went into the house.
SPD told the News Press that two people, a man and a woman, have been detained.
The officer's name nor the name's of the suspects have been released. According to PD, an assistant district attorney is at the location to assess the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.