SPD officers discuss mental health after responding to suicide threat

Stillwater Police Officers Kurt Merrill and Damian Neiswanger talk about the importance of mental health awareness, a week after they helped a young man who was threatening suicide.
The initial call didn’t come through as an attempted suicide, but as a man on a rooftop at 251 W. Miller Ave.
Both officers said they didn’t know if the young man was just relaxing on the rooftop or if something was going on.
“When we got up there, the first thing we asked was, it was a nice day, we asked him if he was just hanging out. He looked at us and shook his head no, and at that point in time we kind of knew the circumstances had changed,” Neiswanger said.
Merrill said the man muttered in a low voice and avoided eye contact with the officers.
The two officers spoke with the young man, and Merrill was eventually able to grab him and pull him from the concrete pillar.
“At one point, he put his hands flat down on the surface he was sitting on and shifted his weight forward. I didn’t know if he was going to jump at that point, I just tried to walk behind him real slow because I didn’t know if rushing him would scare him,” Merrill said.
Neiswanger said he and Merril made contact and devised a plan without speaking.
“I think the main thing with how we positioned ourselves. Officer Merill being kind of behind him, I knew at that point I wanted the focus to be on me so I could talk with him and try to get on his level and try, not necessarily have him reason with what’s going on, but at least talk about it and build rapport which I think worked decently for a little while,” Neiswanger said.
Early in the year, SPD launched the new Crisis Intervention Team that responds to suicide calls. They are equipped with iPads that can communicate with licensed therapists at Grand Lake Mental Health using the software GrandCare.
This incident allowed the officers to touch on the issues of mental illness and the importance of awareness.
“That’s an issue that hits everybody. It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter your background, everybody has a bad day that can stem into something worse. A lot of people can cope, some people have issues coping,” Merrill said. “Sometimes it’s something that affects all people regardless of their ethnic background or cultural background.”
The Stillwater Police Department received an average of 145 calls regarding suicide threats between 2018 and 2020.
Merrill said mental health is viewed with a stigma, and that shouldn’t be the case.
“For me, it’s all parts of society that’s something that people are stigmatized to not treat, because it is seen as a weakness because your mind isn’t something that aches more than your physical body,” he said. “So it becomes an issue of culture and being able to embrace that this is a sickness that people need to get help for it.”
Both officers told the press they don’t consider themselves heroes for helping that young man. Their life wasn’t in danger, and they were just doing their job.
“It’s just one of those things that a normal person can do if they see someone needs help,” Neiswanger said.
