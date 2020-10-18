SPD recieved new K-9

The Stillwater Police Department K-9 unit recently took a trip to Denver, Indiana, to pick out a new K-9.
K-9 Handler Adam Elliott has become the new K-9 Handler of a 20-month-old male German Shepherd named Rotex.
Eliott has been a K-9 handler for six years and this will be his second K-9. His current K-9, Pito, will be retiring soon.
Vohne Liche Kennels is where the K-9 handlers and dogs received their training together.
“It was like a basic handler slash training school when we got there. The dogs have their initial imprintation of narcotics detection and then they've got their initial bite work,” Elliott said.
Getting the dogs for ready for narcotics duty starts with taking the dogs to the box room to establish the initial imprint.
“The way they imprint the dogs at the very beginning, is you have four wood boxes that are cubes, with a hole in the top, and they put all the narcotic odors in one box. So the dogs learn to sniff the holes of each box when it hits the narcotics, it has a response,” Elliott said.
Elliott said his dogs will sit in response to the detection of narcotics. The dogs are rewarded with a tennis ball when they detect narcotics.
“So they start associating every time I smell these odors, my tennis ball magically appears. So that's how it goes for the rest of their life. As soon as I smell this odor, I get a reward,” Elliott said.
The training also consisted of setting up mock living rooms in buildings so the dogs could practice clearing rooms, finding narcotics in different locations and to find other items.
The dogs also did three different bite tests.
“The dogs know to bite the sleeve, and then the school we fine tune their detection, we put them in different situations, different scenarios,” Elliott said. “We did a lot of apprehension work like teach the dogs how to go down hallways and go to different doors on either side of the hallway, using a 30-foot leash, and then also off lead.”
Elliott said when starting out, it’s easier for the dogs and handlers to have the dogs on a leash because the handlers can guide the dogs to the appropriate spot.
“You can keep them from going past an open door until they learn that every open door that they’re going to, they call it successive approximation,” Elliott said. “ It's basically using small steps to accomplish a goal. You’ve got to teach them small steps at a time. That's why we use a 30 -oot leash at the beginning of those building cleanings, because it's you as a handler, teaching the dog, where you want it to go.”
Elliott said SPD has dual-purpose narcotic dogs, meaning they can do both apprehension and narcotics work.
Elliott said the way the handlers train the dogs in their field work is made into a game.
“The way society views a dog biting somebody seems very aggressive. But, to the dog, it's their reward for the job that they're doing,” Elliott said. “And then we as handlers have to really we gotta make it really believable, like our tone has to change a lot.”
Elliott said the way he talks to his dogs is different depending on the situation they are going into.
"If we're going to do narcotics detection, potentially we're gonna do the high pitch praise him up, they’re excited that they get to go out and get the car, they're gonna get the reward potentially if they find it,” Elliott said. “Whereas, say we got a barricaded suspect in the house somewhere. We're gonna talk in a pirate voice. 'It's time for me to be more aggressive, not narcotics for now.'"
Elliott said it takes a year or so for the dogs to learn all the training and cues for narcotics and apprehension.
Elliott said Stillwater has always had a good K-9 program and believes that Rotex will benefit Stillwater.
Pito and Rotex have different personalities. Pito is much older and more mature, Elliott said.
He said what he enjoys about Rotex is the learning curve.
“Just the learning curve from him and I together. Trying to get it all mashed up because I'm so used to my other dog. Getting a brand new dog, he doesn't understand what I'm wanting and I’m trying to learn how he works,” Elliott said.
Rotex is enjoying his life and relaxation time with Elliott and his family.
“He's just now getting to where he can come to my house and he knows he can relax. He's a lot more chill when he’s sleeping at night. He's excited in the morning to get up and go to work,” Elliott said.
