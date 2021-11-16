The Stillwater Police Department closed the investigation and released information on the pedestrian killed Friday night, and the driver involved.
The collision report said a 17-year-old female was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion east in the eastbound lane of 19th Avenue. When she passed Avondale Street, she struck Cleo Fowler, 85, of Stillwater, who police said was walking west in the eastbound lane.
The driver of the vehicle said she didn’t see Fowler according to police, and the passenger in the vehicle said he only saw Fowler when they were a few feet away.
Four witness statements corroborated the driver’s statement, the report said.
“One witness stated he was traveling east just prior and had to swerve out of the way of the pedestrian when he was walking in the middle of the roadway,” Officer Alonzo Cordova wrote.
The collision is no longer under investigation.
