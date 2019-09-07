The man and woman killed in a deadly shooting in the 1100 Block of S. Fern Street last Saturday have been identified by the Stillwater Police Department. Both were originally from the Chicago area, Capt. Kyle Gibbs said. That made it harder to find next-of-kin for the man and delayed the release of their names.
SPD received a 911 call at 2:27 a.m. on Aug. 31 from a resident who said his “neighbor just committed suicide and he shot his wife.”
The caller said he witnessed the shooting.
When officers arrived they found two gunshot victims, Ashley Nicole Lewis, 32, and Christopher Lamar Stewart, 53, both of Stillwater.
Both were dead.
Lewis had been shot multiple times and Stewart had a single gunshot wound.
SPD said two witnesses told the officer they were in the front yard of Stewart’s house, talking with him. He seemed to be waiting for someone to show up, the witnesses said.
They started walking away and turned to look when they heard the car Lewis was driving pull up.
They saw Stewart pull out a gun and fire into the car multiple times, shooting and killing Lewis before turning the gun on himself.
Information gathered during the course of the investigation suggests that Stewart was upset with Lewis because she planned to leave him and move back to Chicago, Gibbs said.
Lewis worked as a caregiver for people with disabilities.
Cj Prewitt said he knew Lewis for 8-9 years. He was her client and he and his wife Katie considered her to be a friend.
“She was a wonderful human being to be around and she loved to be around the disabled,” Prewitt wrote. “She did strive to be loving and caring every day.”
