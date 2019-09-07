Ashley Lewis died Aug. 31 when her boyfriend Christopher Stewart shot her multiple times before killing himself. Her friend and client Cj Prewitt (left) says he will remember Ashley (right) as a caring person who always made him laugh. "I can't describe my friend Ashley. She was a great friend and a great mother to all of the people that she's taken care of.. she would do almost anything for anyone.. she lived her (life) to the fullest and she had a smile on her face every day," Prewitt wrote in a Facebook tribute to Lewis. "Well, fly high my friend until I see your face again."