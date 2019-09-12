A Stillwater man critically injured in a Sept. 4 motorcycle wreck remains hospitalized after a collision with a dump truck at the intersection of Murphy Street and Highway 51 on the west side of Stillwater. Tylon Mackey, 20, is an OSU student originally from Spiro.
Mackey was flown to OU Medical in Oklahoma City. Social media posts from family indicate that Mackey has serious brain trauma and has not regained consciousness, but is responding to some stimuli.
Israel Juarez, 39, of Oklahoma City, was driving the dump truck for ORD Trucking Inc. that morning.
Four different witnesses told Stillwater Police that the truck failed to yield as it pulled onto the highway. A witness wrote in a statement that he was behind the truck went it exited Murphy Street and drove straight onto Highway 51, that the motorcycle was going straight down the highway toward Stillwater and would have been unable to stop. Another witness told officers that the motorcycle had been traveling the speed limit.
According to the police report, the driver of the truck told the officer that the motorcycle had its turn signal on as if to turn south on Murphy. After his report the driver was taken to SMC for a blood withdrawal.
