Stillwater police officers responded to E. McElroy Road Thursday morning for a two-vehicle injury collision that sent a woman to Stillwater Medical for minor injuries.
Jonathan Brese, the investigating officer who wrote the collision report said Tonya Dougan, the passenger in the second vehicle, was transported for a right leg injury where she was treated and released.
According to the collision report, Stillwater resident Wallace Williams, driving a 2003 Toyota, attempted to make a left turn but struck a 2008 Chrysler driven by Raegan Dougan.
The report said Williams turned left “when it was not safe to do so.”
Both vehicles had to be towed because the damage sustained was disabling.
Brese wrote that a witness on the scene confirmed Williams made a left turn in front of Dougan.
The Stillwater Fire Department and LifeNet assisted SPD.
