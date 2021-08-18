SPD responded to more mental health calls amid pandemic

Over the course of the pandemic, the Stillwater Police Department responded to more mental health calls, more suicide threats and more suicidal attempts than previous years.
In 2020 alone, officers responded to 36 mental health calls, 168 suicide threats and three suicides.
Compared to the calls in 2019, the mental health calls more than tripled and there were 15 more suicide threats and 13 more suicide attempts in 2020 versus 2019.
Stillwater Capt. Kyle Gibbs said the department didn’t anticipate more mental health calls, but given the circumstances of the pandemic, he understands why the calls for service increased.
Police response to mental health calls was scrutinized over the past year, with people asking for officers to receive more training when dealing people who are mentally ill.
SPD created the Crisis Intervention Team, which started responding to mental health calls at the end of February.
Gibbs said it is hard to know if having the CIT officers last year would have helped with the mental health calls, but the department is happy to have the unit now.
“We've been very pleased with the success of that CIT unit so far," Gibbs said. "From our perspective, it made a real impact on our handling of people in a mental health crisis.”
Gibbs said SPD would like to add additional officers to the CIT unit when staffing levels get better. The lack of staffing has resulted in just two officers who are currently assigned to the unit.
Stillwater Officer Chris Vassar and Oklahoma State University Officer Roger Osiek were the two officers chosen for CIT. Vassar previously told the News Press he had been a hostage negotiator for four years and said that has helped him with de-escalation. Recently, he was dispatched to a mental health call where an unknown person was having a mental health crisis. Vassar was able to de-escalate the situation, and no one was injured.
SPD Records Supervisor Lorinda Curd said it is difficult to get the exact number of calls for service CIT has responded to because “so many of the calls are dispatched and it is not until the officer arrives that it is determined the subject may be having some issues.”
A mental health call does not require threats of suicide to be a mental health call, Gibbs said it is determined by the dispatcher what the service call is coded as. He said there are times a welfare check could be related to mental distress, but it isn’t always.
Gibbs said there were many reasons and benefits of having the CIT unit, mainly the way officers are able to respond to calls. Now, they are able to do follow-ups with those that were in distress. The CIT officers are only focused on these calls which gives them time to help give resources to those who need it.
“The guys get to devote their full time and attention to things related to mental health. As far as networking throughout the community … and being able to tie together and help refer people in need, to different resources that are available in the community,” Gibbs said. “From our perspective at the police department it has made our handling of people with mental health issues. It has made our handling far more efficient.”
Gibbs said having this unit makes it easier for the department to better serve the community and help those who are in distress. He said oftentimes officers see the same individuals in crisis, his hope is the CIT unit will be able to reduce the amount of mental health calls.
“We're hoping to reduce by being able to spend more time, maybe connect them with more resources and get them more support and help be the facilitators for that,” he said.
