At 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, dispatch received a call about a man with a gun.
The suspect was identified as Deonte Lazenby, 19, of Ponca City.
According to the press release, the caller told dispatch he observed a black male subject waving a gun.
“The caller went on to say the subject was driving a black Pontiac northbound on Sangre Rd. near Meridian Technology Center,” Stillwater Police Department Capt. Kyle Gibbs said.
An officer spotted the possible suspect and their vehicle just before 2 p.m.
“Based on the information provided by the reporting party that officer watched the vehicle until additional officers arrived to assist,” Gibbs said.
Lazenby was identified as the driver of the vehicle. He pulled into the parking lot of 3700 W. 19th Ave.
The press release said there was one other occupant in the vehicle besides Lazenby.
Both were cooperative with officers and Lazenby admitted to having a gun in the car, the press release said.
“Further investigation determined that the gun, a .22 caliber pistol, was stolen from the Tulsa area,” Gibbs said.
