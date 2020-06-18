On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced an Executive Order directed at safe policing.
Stillwater Police Department Capt. Kyle Gibbs said the SPD is in agreement with Trump’s executive order.
“Although we haven’t seen the order in its entirety we are aware the order calls for the creation of a national database to track terminations, criminal convictions and civil judgments against law enforcement officers for excessive use-of-force,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said before SPD hires an employee, an extensive background investigation is done, to ensure the applicant is trustworthy.
“The existence of a nationwide database to check and see if officer applicants have a confirmed history of sustained excessive force complaints would be very helpful,” he said.
Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint, or “choke-hold," which departments across the country have banned in the wake of Black Lives Matters protests, isn’t a technique used by SPD to apprehend a suspect, Gibbs said.
In regards to LVNR Gibbs said, “We don’t train it, and we don’t use it.”
Gibbs said every weapon that an officer has is taught to be used safely. Whether that is a taser, firearm or nightstick.
Overall, SPD agrees with having a database that can hold them accountable, not using excessive force, and keeping police brutality down.
The executive order said, “the relationship between our fellow citizens and law enforcement officers is an important element in their ability to provide protection.”
The order continued to outline specific things that police departments should do.
Certification and credentialing
Which said, state and local law enforcement agencies must assess and improve their practices to ensure transparency, and accountability of law enforcement.
The Attorney General will address topics such as; policies, training, use-of-force and de-escalation techniques.
Information sharing
In this section, the Attorney General will create a database to coordinate the sharing of information between law enforcement agencies.
The purpose of this is to track police misconduct, de-certification, improper use of force and more.
The use-of-force policy prohibits the use of chokeholds, except in situations where deadly force is allowed by law.
Mental health, homelessness and addiction
The breakdown of this section said, law enforcement officers will be trained specifically in dealing with mental health, homelessness and addiction. Another point made in this section is to increase the capacity of social workers working directly with law enforcement.
Legislation and grant programs
This section is saying new legislation proposals shall be developed byCongress, to enhance tools and resources available to improve law enforcement practices and build community engagement.
Congressman Frank Lucas announced on Thursday, he and Congressman Pete Stauber, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and 119 of his House Republican colleagues were introducing the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act.
“I am honored to join my colleagues today in introducing the JUSTICE Act, which works to reinforce the need for better policing, emphasizes and streamlines data collection across law enforcement agencies, provides more resources for police departments to better train officers, increases the use of body cameras, and holds officers accountable who fail to uphold their oath," Lucas said.
Stauber was a former law enforcement officer. He said he was devastated by the video of George Floyd dying at the hands of an officer.
Stauber said the actions that took place by those officers go against everything he stood for during his time as a law enforcement officer.
“That’s why I am proud to introduce the JUSTICE Act, which offers pragmatic solutions to improve policing,” Stauber said.
The entire text for the JUSTICE Act can be found here: https://stauber.house.gov/sites/stauber.house.gov/files/JUSTICE%20ACT%20bill%20text.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.