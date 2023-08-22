The Stillwater Police Department said they are forwarding criminal charges against two Stillwater students to the Office of Juvenile Affairs following a complaint of a gun at school.
According to the release the department posted on its Facebook page, it responded to the Stillwater High School for a report of a student having a gun during the ice cream social on Monday.
“A witness reported to staff that a student was at the football stadium and showed others a black handgun,” SPD wrote. “The student removed a magazine from the gun, showing there was ammunition inside.”
The post further stated a round was lodged in the gun, and the student allegedly worked the pistol slide, causing the round to fall into the stands.
SPD said they identified the student, went to their residence, and spoke to their parents. The police seized the firearm.
Officers responded to a second student’s residence, who they said was also involved. Police said the student admitted that they fired the gun into a tree behind Stillwater Virtual Academy.
“Prior to this call, SPD responded to a ‘shots fired’ call at 7:57 p.m., in the area east of Cimarron Plaza. Officers made contact with three juveniles and later identified the two as the suspects who fired the gun,” SPD wrote.
The names of the juveniles won’t be released due to their ages.
