The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old Raeligh Weaver.
Police say Weaver left her Stillwater residence sometime Wednesday evening.
"Stillwater Police Department responded to the area of 3000 block of east 4th in reference to a runaway investigation," an SPD social media post reads. "It was reported to SPD, 15 year old, Raeleigh Weaver left her residence sometime during the evening. Her whereabouts are unknown and her cell phone is turned off.
"If you have any information of her whereabouts, please contact 911."
