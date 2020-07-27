SPD searching for suspect connected to weekend assault

The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place over the weekend.
According to the department's Facebook page, “Officers of the Stillwater Police Department were dispatched to the area of State Highway 51 (6th Ave.) and Drury St. in what was initially thought to be a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision with injury.”
While officers were en route to the scene, a second person reported the incident as an assault with a dangerous weapon.
“Upon the officers arrival, Nicholas Brown, was found lying in one of the eastbound traffic lanes in the 2800 Blk. Of E. 6th with puncture wounds and lacerations to his neck,” Capt. Kyle Gibbs wrote on Facebook.
During the investigation officers were told a physical altercation took place between Brown and another male.
Brown was able to walk from the scene to the area of Highway 51, before he collapsed in one of the eastbound traffic lanes.
Brown was transported by LifeNet to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
He was admitted to ICU in stable condition.
“This incident is still currently an open investigation and being investigated by the Stillwater Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stillwater Police Department (4045) 372-4171,” Gibbs wrote.
