The Stillwater Police Department is seeking information into who might have fired a weapon into two houses on the 2300 block of West Admiral Avenue at around 9:38 p.m. Tuesday. Police say no one was injured in the shooting, although both dwellings were occupied at the time.
According to a report from Capt. Kyle Gibbs, police were dispatched to the area on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, officers found several spent bullet casings in the roadway and damage to two houses that had been struck by bullets, according to the report.
"Witnesses reported seeing a dark colored car leaving the area going eastbound on Admiral without its headlights on immediately after the shots were fired. The incident occurred between Ridge and Willis on Admiral," Gibbs wrote. "Other witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are asked to call the Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171 or call our TIP line at 405-742-8327."
