Anyone with information on the location of Harper Grace Mitchell is asked to call the Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171.
According to a bulletin released by SPD, Mitchell, who answers to "Rannie" was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday getting off a Will Rogers bus stop. Her location of travel from that point is unknown. She was wearing a gray T-shirt. She is 14, 5-foot tall and 87 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
