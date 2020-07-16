Stolen debit card suspect

SPD is seeking help from the community in identifying the man in this picture. 

Stillwater Police Department is seeking assistance from the community.

According to an SPD Facebook post, officers are trying to identify a man who allegedly used a debit card that was stolen.

It was used at 5:40 a.m. at OnCue on W. Lakeview Rd and N. Washington St.

"We would like to tell him good job on properly wearing a mask, but we need to speak with him about the use of a stolen debit cars," the post said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Richard Report at 405-742-8291.

