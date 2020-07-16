Stillwater Police Department is seeking assistance from the community.
According to an SPD Facebook post, officers are trying to identify a man who allegedly used a debit card that was stolen.
It was used at 5:40 a.m. at OnCue on W. Lakeview Rd and N. Washington St.
"We would like to tell him good job on properly wearing a mask, but we need to speak with him about the use of a stolen debit cars," the post said.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Richard Report at 405-742-8291.
