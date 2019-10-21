The Stillwater Police Department posted on its Facebook page Monday that it was seeking help identifying two individuals following a burglary at a local convenience store.
After 4 p.m. Monday, police were pursuing multiple individuals who matched the description of these suspects in connection with a burglary at the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Police scanner traffic indicated a white female had discarded a backpack, which was recovered by police, and that an officer had made contact with one of the possible suspects. The News Press will provide an update as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.