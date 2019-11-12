The Stillwater Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it seeks the public’s help in identifying individuals who allegedly vandalized the MPower building located at 316 S. Stallard.
SPD states that on Oct. 27, two people arrived in an early 2000s model Honda CRV. The vehicle is black in color and has bright aftermarket headlights. The driver appeared to be a white male in his late teens or early 20s with light colored, shoulder-length hair.
On Sunday, the MPower building was vandalized again by three individuals. One of the people appeared to be a white male in his early 20s. The male had his hair in a ponytail and was wearing eyeglasses with a dark frame.
SPD asks for anyone with any information to contact Officer Hummel at SPD at 405-372-4171.
