The Stillwater Police Department's Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team presented a check for $7,000 to Special Olympics Oklahoma on Jan. 20.
The team held a golf scramble in October in hopes of raising money for Special Olympics Oklahoma.
Detective Brett Moore said they started this event two years ago, hoping to raise money for SOT and Special Olympics of Oklahoma.
“The first year we had a great turn out with 18 teams and was able to donate around $3,000 to special Olympics,” Moore said.
By second year, they had 27 teams show up, exceeding their goal.
“The event could not be possible without the support of our community. Several businesses donated prizes, sponsored holes and entered teams into the scramble. Jake Hart, co-owner of Winnelson, was our top donor for the second straight year. Jake has been a huge help in making this event a success,” Moore said.
Moore said he hopes to continue this event annually.
SPD released a statement via its Facebook page saying, “the SOT fully supports our Special Olympics athletes and hopes for a return to in-person competition in the near future.”
Moore said his goal would be to max out on teams and hit 36 teams.
At this time there is not a scheduled date for the next event, but Moore said it will probably be in September or October.
To participate in the next event, contact Moore, Lt. Cody Manuel or any other member of the SOT team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.