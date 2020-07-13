Charges have been filed against an individual who was allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.
Ricky Brunt, 18, of Perkins, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
Capt. Royce Stephens didn't specify how Brunt was related to the shooting.
Stephens said this is an ongoing investigation with conflicting stories.
"We want to make sure we do a thorough investigation," Stephens said.
Both the District Attorney's Office and SPD are aware of the rumors circulating Facebook regarding the incident.
Stephens said specifically those posts are untrue. The person that posted it is not involved, and doesn't know what he is talking about, according to the DA's office.
As of Saturday afternoon, the victim was in recovery at the hospital.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
