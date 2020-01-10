A 30-year-old Stillwater man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase around the city Thursday, and now likely faces felony charges after what might have been a routine traffic stop, according to the Stillwater Police Department.
Christopher Alan Bryant had a few outstanding misdemeanor warrants, but his flight from the law ended after he bailed from his car and attempted to hide in a Stillwater motel. It could have ended much sooner, at likely much less cost to Bryant.
“The initial pursuit happened near the area of 3rd and Duck when a motorcycle officer tried to make a stop on the vehicle for a simple traffic violation," Sgt. Greg Savory wrote in a statement to the News Press. "That pursuit was quickly terminated by the motorcycle officer after losing sight of the vehicle.”
According to scanner traffic, the first pursuit began before 4 p.m. The second pursuit happened when another officer spotted Bryant in the 4000 block of West 6th Ave. Bryant continued on Highway 51 before taking Sangre Road north to McElroy Road, then west on McElroy until he reached Redlands not far from Lake Carl Blackwell. Bryant turned back south before getting on the highway and then east back into town.
According to SPD, Bryant bailed out of his car off Charles Drive at the El Vaquero parking lot. He ran to one of the motels, kicking in a laundry room door to hide. SPD called in a K-9 officer to assist.
An officer on the scene mentioned Bryant had warrants out for him. Bryant's warrants were for failing to appear on charges of domestic assault and battery, interrupting an emergency phone call, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, knowingly concealing stolen property and resisting arrest.
Bryant is facing charges of eluding, running a roadblock, several traffic violations for running stop signs during the pursuit, driving under suspension and 2nd degree burglary for kicking in the laundry room door.
