EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated.
Scanner traffic Monday evening indicated a pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle in front of Residence Inn by Marriott. After further investigation by the Stillwater Police Department, it was determined to be a single motorcycle collision carrying two passengers.
Derek Kistler, 30, of Stillwater, was driving an Indian Chief motorcycle carrying passenger Miosodis Adams, 29, of Stillwater.
The collision report said Kistler was traveling south on Murphy Street. When he passed Chelsea Avenue, Kistler went left of center and struck the curb, and continued south.
Both occupants were ejected from the motorcycle.
Kistler said he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and was wearing dark tinted glasses for protection, and he didn't see the curb.
Kistler was transported to Stillwater Medical with leg and arm injuries.
Adams was transported to OU Medical with injuries to her leg, back, head and arms.
SPD Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said neither occupant suffered life threatening injuries.
This collision is no longer under investigation.
