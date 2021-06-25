A 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead at Stillwater Medical after she crawled under a parked vehicle and was hit Thursday evening.
Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said the driver of the vehicle was parked at Cowboy Town Apartments speaking to people when the child crawled under the vehicle.
"The driver did not know the child was under the vehicle when the driver started to drive away," he said. "The driver immediately stopped once they realized they hit something and began lifesaving efforts on the child."
SPD arrived on-scene and took over lifesaving measures from witnesses until Stillwater Fire Department and LifeNet arrived to take over.
