The Stillwater Police Department implemented new changes amid COVID-19.
These changes were put in place to help protect the city as well as first responders.
“As always, our goal is to provide the Stillwater community with professional police services,” said Chief of Police Jeff Watts.
“These new guidelines enable us to continue providing these services while taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Most importantly, we want the public to know that we are here to serve them in this time of need,” said a press release from City of Stillwater Emergency Management.
The changes to the police department are:
• Before in-person contact is made, officers will handle calls over the phone. This change is made to reinforce limited physical contact unless absolutely necessary. Calls that can’t be addressed over the phone will be handled as usual.
• Officers will utilize handheld devices to scan licenses during a traffic stop. If an officer is unable to scan the license, the individual will be required to read off the information. This will limit personal contact.
• If an employee is ill, has been around a COVID-19 hotspot or has been exposed to an ill individual, the officer will self-quarantine for two weeks.
Changes to the Stillwater City Jail operations are:
• All individuals entering the jail will have their temperature taken and will be surveyed for COVID-19 symptoms and risks.
• The jail will be sanitized and cleaned routinely in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
• Individuals who are arrested on city charges such as public intoxication, will be eligible for release as soon as they are sober. Individuals brought in on other city charges will be bonded out immediately.
• Officers will only search for those with city warrants if there are extenuating circumstances. Officers will use discretion when encountering an individual with a city warrant.
• Officers will also use discretion when making an arrest. They will present charges to the District Attorney’s Office for an arrest warrant before making an arrest.
“Exceptions to these new guidelines include cases of domestic violence, drunken driving and violent crime,” the press release said.
The department is reviewing policies and procedures continually to ensure compliance with national guidelines.
Contact Public Information Officer Kyle Gibbs at 405-742-8318 for questions concerning the new guidelines.
To see the City’s latest information on COVID-19, go to http://stillwater.org/news/view/id/531
