SPD welcomed two new officers

The Stillwater Police Department honored two new officers Thursday.
Both officers took the Oath of Office, showing they are dedicated to following and serving Oklahoma.
“The oath you take will outline the guiding principles of how you will conduct yourself as a Stillwater police officer,” SPD Chief Jeff Watts said.
Officer Jonathon DeVore and Officer Faith Odom were two of the four accepted to become a Stillwater officer.
Watts gave a speech to DeVore and Odom’s families. Thanking them for the support they have given the two new officers.
Judge Tanya Raun swore both officers in. DeVore and Odom raised their right hand and repeated what was said to them.
Fellow Stillwater officers lined up to congratulate DeVore and Odom on their accomplishment.
Both officers will be attending CLEET on April 1. CLEET is a training that law enforcement must undergo to complete their certification.
