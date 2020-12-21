Detective Mary Kellison, an investigator with the Stillwater Police Department, said she knows it is a difficult decision for a survivor of sexual assault to come forward and report.
“We have a dedicated staff that is here to provide survivors with their rights, specially trained sexual assault advocates who will provide them with assistance, counseling and provide them with information and tools they may not know are available,” she said.
Kellison said even if a survivor doesn’t want to report to law enforcement, it is important to get a sexual assault examination so their medical needs can be addressed.
The exam will remain confidential, she said.
Investigating sexual assaults in Stillwater
Even in sexual assault cases, officials say there has to be the same presumption of innocence that applies to suspects in any other crime.
“You're innocent until proven guilty,” Stillwater Police Capt. Kyle Gibbs said. “So you're a suspect in a crime, we do the investigation and as the police department, our burden is to establish a minimum probable cause to either make the arrest or to present the case to the DA, because we have probable cause and think the person should be charged with a crime.”
Kellison said sexual assault cases can be hard to resolve for many reasons.
“Law enforcement faces many different challenges when investigating sexual assaults. The biggest change over the years pertains to digital evidence,” she said.
Digital evidence hasn’t always been as relevant in criminal cases as it is now. It could include text messages, emails, social media posts and other trails suspects or victims may leave on digital platforms.
“While digital evidence may provide corroborative evidence in an already difficult pursuit of proving sexual assault charges, it also make cases more lengthy to investigate and more invasive for victims,” Kellison said.
Clearance rates
More than 100 rapes have been reported to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation since 2017 by the Stillwater Police Department.
Based on a News Press analysis of SPD reports, there were 26 forcible rapes of adults reported in Stillwater in 2017, 36 in 2018 and 30 in 2019.
That translates to a rate of roughly 52 per 100,000 in population in 2017, 72 per 100,000 in 2018 and 60 per 100,000 in 2019.
Those numbers are in line with Oklahoma’s statewide reporting rate of 57.3 forcible rapes per 100,000 in population, according to the FBI. But it’s roughly double the U.S. average of 29.9 per 100,000. Cases that are cleared don't necessarily result in an arrest.
Even though a relatively high number of rapes are reported in Stillwater, SPD has a higher than average clearance rate for those crimes.
The department’s clearance rate for rape was 36% in 2017, 63.8% in 2018 and 46.6% in 2019, compared to an OSBI-calculated statewide clearance rate of 17.4% for rapes.
In 2019, FBI statistics placed Oklahoma – which ranked 28th in the U.S. for population – in 10th place for the number of forcible rapes reported.
How cases are categorized
The Stillwater Police Department uses these categories to determine the case status of reports.
•Open: Investigation still open and active
•Cleared by arrest: Case solved, suspect arrested
•Exceptionally cleared: Case solved, suspect’s identity and location are known and probable cause for arrest exists, but the case cannot be prosecuted for reasons beyond police control. This could include victims not wanting to pursue or the District Attorney’s Office declining for prosecution.
•Suspended: Case investigation suspended due to lack of investigative leads
•Unfounded: Investigation determined the crime reported did not occur
•No report/call handled by officer: When the officer arrived more information gather revealed other information existed and no report was necessary
•Administratively cleared: The call was determined not to be a criminal event; i.e. more information was provided to the officer than the dispatcher. A report was written for documentation, but no further investigation was required so the case was Administratively cleared.
Over the past two years, a majority of sexual assault reports in Stillwater were either categorized as suspended or exceptionally cleared.
There were a total of 71 suspended or inactive cases and 76 exceptionally cleared cases for 2017-2019.
How does SPD interview sexual assault victims?
Investigators say they maintain strict standards for how victims are interviewed.
“The interview questions should be open-ended to focus on eliciting raw information, such as the victim’s sensory experiences of sights, smells and sounds,” Kellison said. “Unblocked memories can lead to identifying more memories.”
Since victims of sexual assault have been through a traumatic experience, Stillwater’s officers try to interview them in a way that doesn’t re-victimize them. Kellison explained that the department uses a trauma-informed approach to interviewing victims of sexual assault.
“We can give justice to the survivor of sexual assault without re-victimizing them,” she said. “Typically, law enforcement is tasked with getting the who, what, when, where, why and how from a survivor’s reported incident.
“...In a trauma-informed approach to sexual assault investigations, the interview is a way to allow the victim to express what their experience was rather than just what they remember or do not remember. Capturing the trauma and the sensory and peripheral details of the event is compelling evidence.”
A victim may focus on something else during the assault and disassociate as a result of what is happening to them.
“This can often result in them not being able to remember the event later,” Kellison said. “They can divide their attention so that when they are being attacked, they instead, for example, focus on some other aspect, not central to the experience.”
SPD relationship with the District Attorney’s Office
Law enforcement and prosecutors must work hand-in-hand throughout the investigation process.
“You know our opinion, these are our partners,” Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent said. “Our opinion is, these are the first gatekeepers, law enforcement.”
Gibbs said the decision on whether a case is filed is in the hands of the DA and they have the final say.
“Any time we make an arrest, the case is sent to the appropriate prosecutor,” he said. “If it's a felony, it's always sent to the DA. The DA looks at it and they say, ‘OK, this is the charge we're going to file.’”
District Attorney Laura Thomas and Vincent said they are in contact with SPD throughout the investigation, more so in the case of sexual assaults, so there might not be a formal review of the case to determine whether to file charges and a written declination form might not be generated.
“They’re asking us along their investigation, so there’s never a time period where we have to say nope we’re not filing,” Thomas said. “It’s an ongoing conversation that resolves.”
Thomas and Vincent told the News Press the DA’s office neither keeps records of cases that are declined for prosecution nor the reasons those cases are declined.
The Stillwater Police Department does maintain records of the declinations they receive from the DA’s office, and sometimes the reasons prosecution was declined.
Thomas said there isn’t a checklist that determines whether cases will be accepted or declined for prosecution by the Payne County DA’s Office.
Those decisions are made on a case by case basis, she and Vincent explained.
Gibbs said the DA has to meet a higher burden of proof than police do.
“The DA evaluates and they're evaluating the standpoint, they want a higher level of proof, can they get a conviction?” he said. “Can they prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this person committed the crime? That's their test, and they have a lot higher tests than we do.”
