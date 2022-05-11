Longtime Special Olympics Oklahoma Summer Games emcee Larry Reece urged the crowd in Gallagher-Iba Arena to get rowdy Wednesday as they gathered for the SOOK Summer Games opening ceremonies. It only seemed appropriate given the legendary venue’s heritage and given his excitement to be welcoming the Summer Games back to the Oklahoma State University campus after a two-year pandemic break.
“WE. ARE. BACK!!!” Reece shouted to the delight of the Special Olympians and their supporters.
During those two years, the athletes still got together online with events like virtual dance parties and a virtual cooking class with the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, but it wasn’t the same.
2022 marks the 52nd SOOK Summer Games and the 37th year for them to be held at OSU, university President Dr. Kasey Shrum said as she welcomed the athletes “home” for three days of competition and fun.
This year’s games have a movie them: “Back in Action!”
Attendance was lighter than usual at 2,7000 – almost half the 5,000 competitors the games usually draw – but SOOK President/CEO Adrian Dewent told this year’s athletes they are leaders who he knows will lead the others back to the games.
“these games are a celebration of your achievements, you’ve earned this celebration,” Dewent said. “You’re all leaders, you’re all champions and thank you for showing us the way.”
Several awards were given during the ceremony:
• Coach of the Year – Janet Parker of Tulsa
• Volunteer of the Year – Matt Parker of Yukon
• Family of the Year – The McCadden Family of Moore
• Athlete of the Year – Lucy Kennon
They also recognized Stillwater McDonald’s owners Biff and Sue Horrocks for the “Big Feed” in which they, other owners in the state and their suppliers provide lunch for all Special Olympians, families and coaches. The annual event is no small feat.
It takes about 10,000 chicken fingers to fill all those stomaches, mascot Ronald McDonald said.
OSU student-athlete Kelsey Alexander, a Cowgirl Softball player, was recognized for joining with First Cowboy Darren Shrum to organize the first of what they hope will be many “Chilly Cowboy” fundraisers.
It’s modeled on the Polar Plunge, but OSU leaders have to dive into the freezing water based on how much money the student body raises.
If they raised $5,000, Darren Shrum and Athletic Director Chad Weiberg would take the plunge. If they raised $10,000, football coach Mike Gundy, Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Boynton and President Shrum would join in.
The students raised $34,000, announcer Casey Kendrick said.
“How cold was that water, Dr. Shrum?” he asked.
Finally, the games officially began with the end of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. This year, members of Oklahoma’s law enforcement agencies raised $180,000 to support Special Olympics in the state.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Brandon Snyder was given the honor of running the torch through Gallagher-Iba on the final leg of its journey, before joining Boynton and Kennon in lighting the Flame of Hope.
As Athlete of the Year, Kennon also led the crowd in reciting the motto of the Special Olympics: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
The Summer Games continue through Friday.
