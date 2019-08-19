The City of Cushing went into emergency mode Sunday after learning that a spillway separating Cushing Lake and fields north of the lake was breached. As or Monday morning, City Manager Terry Brannon reported that no structures nor livestock were harmed as the lake water drained.
After the drainage, the problem became visible, as a large crater could be seen below the surface. The lake, which was closed Sunday afternoon, was still closed Monday morning.
“The flow of water has dramatically decreased, lessening the danger of a complete failure of the spillway,” Brannon wrote. “City staff will be meeting with engineers (Monday) morning at the safety center to continue the process of developing next steps.”
While an emergency plan was activated Sunday evening, it seemed there was never an expectation of total dam failure, and Brannon wrote that no structures would have been in a danger zone.
“Since the area north of the dam encompasses mostly fields and livestock, and no structures (houses), Cushing police worked to notify those who have property and livestock immediately downstream of this event so appropriate action could be taken by the property owners,” he wrote.
Sunday evening Brannan gave an update that the lake level was continuing to drop, and told residents to respect any barricades put in place while the command center would be closed for the evening.
Cushing police, fire, street and parks department, and emergency management, the Payne County Sheriff's Department, Payne County District No. 1, Professional Engineering Consultants of Tulsa, Gose and Associates engineering firm of Stillwater, Crossroads Survey Company of Cushing, Oklahoma Water Resources Board Dam Safety Unit, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Unit and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Game Wardens all responded to the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.