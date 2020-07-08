A few Stillwater parents don’t like the idea of face coverings, many more were concerned with online class vendor Edgenuity, but Stillwater Public Schools leadership believes both are the best options to successfully re-open school in the fall.
Superintendent Marc Moore along with assistant superintendents Cathy Walker and Dana Renner on Wednesday provided a live video update on the progress of reopening and answered questions.
SPS emailed parents a back-to-school survey this week and reported that 1,863 had responded by 5 p.m. Wednesday. The parents are engaged, and administrators say they want it that way.
“In the end, we think we’ll have a better plan because of these meetings,” Moore said.
Moore said the plan that they’ve sent – which is ongoing and updated frequently – is currently their “best thinking” on reopening. They have also created a Frequently Asked Questions section on the SPS website’s reopening page.
The newest information Moore wanted to relay is to let everyone know is that they are forging ahead with face coverings, and they explained their reasoning behind choosing Edgenuity as the online vendor. Moore also said they have worked out a contract with T-Mobile that he believes will make internet hotspots available to students who need internet access.
“We’re making sure with the help of our parents, coming up with a plan that everyone has internet access and access to a device if needed,” he said. “If our assumptions are right, we think we can do that, starting to get hotspots out based on need.”
Renner is leading organization of the safety aspects of reopening. She said she has worked with a reopening task force of medical professions to focus on operations.
“One of the most important is our face covering consideration,” she said. “The task force has been talking through the appropriateness and ares of concern that I know some people have about managing that, from Pre-K to 12th grade levels across the district.”
She said the district plans to provide rewashable cotton face
coverings to all students before the beginning of the school year, but expects that parents will also be able to provide some. For students who may forget, they will have some disposable masks on site. She said they are already working to create masks that have school-inspired logos and they are going to make those available for parents to purchase.
“We understand and appreciate the dynamic and will do very best to encourage and ignite and excite our students (to wear masks),” she said.
On distance learning, Moore said he wanted to make sure they had a good estimation of which parents would elect to send their children to school and which would attend virtual.
“One of the keys, how many are starting to consider virtual learning,” he said. “Once we start getting projections, we will start turning that into enrollment numbers, that will key a lot of our staff training.”
Walker said while they prefer a traditional online option, they will also hope to train parents in Google Classroom if they have to switch to distance learning at some point. Of Edgenuity, she said they needed to find a vendor in line with the curriculum and standards that would still allow SPS teachers to be able to give instruction. She said this way they could still use SPS teachers to instruct things like AP classes.
Administrators also said students would have the option to continue extracurriculars like sports, choir or band on site, even if they took classroom instruction virtually.
Enrollment opens July 15 for virtual courses.
When the issue of fall sports came up, Moore said it might take a couple of weeks to get things sorted out.
“… late part of July will start making those decisions when we get safety measures in place,” Moore said. “Not receiving a lot of information from OSSAA. The activities that have more close breathing, we’ll have to work through those to see how we’ll move forward. Looking toward the task force, looks to be at least two weeks out before making anything that’s a change on extracurricular activities.”
